Pawan orders steps to protect tigers, forests

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan directed the officials to initiate efforts to protect and increase tiger population in the state. He said special efforts should be made to protect the tigers in tiger reserves.

Addressing officials at Aranya Bhavan here on Monday on the occasion of International Tiger Day, Pawan Kalyan said that forests are part of our culture and it is our duty to protect wildlife. Officials should act tough on those poaching wild animals and resort to smuggling of forest wealth.

Stating that he is a nature lover before becoming a politician, the Deputy CM stressed on the importance of maintaining ecological balance and protecting environment. He said that he will discuss with Chief Minister on increasing the staff and budget for forest department.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself stated that how Chenchu tribals in Nallamala forest region are protecting tigers and helping to increase tiger population during his Mann ki Baat. He said a Chenchu boy came to his office in Hyderabad and expressed concern over starting uranium mining in Nallamala forest region and narrated how it will destroy both the forest as well as wildlife. He said moved by the concern of the boy, he informed the same to Congress leader V Hanumanta Rao requesting him to protect the forest and wildlife.

Pawan Kalyan said a special corridor will be developed from Srisailam to Sheshachalam to protect wildlife and to increase tiger population. Special steps will be taken to protect the tiger reserve by preventing usage of plastic in forest region. Officials should create awareness among tourists to prevent carrying plastic bags and bottles while moving in the forest area.

The Deputy Chief Minister presented a book ‘Secret Network of Nature to principal chief conservator of forests Chiranjeevi Chowdary. Bobbili MLA Babi Naina participated as special guest. Special chief secretary of forests G Anantaramu and other officials of forest department were present.