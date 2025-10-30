Pawan orders super sanitation, chlorination in villages

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed officials to take up super sanitation and super chlorination drives in all villages affected by Cyclone Montha. He said that post-cyclone measures are crucial to prevent health hazards and restore normalcy.

Chairing a video conference from his camp office here with senior officials of panchayat raj, rural development and rural water supply departments, Pawan Kalyan said: “We successfully faced Cyclone Montha. Now, post-cyclone restoration is vital. Departments must work on a war footing with coordination and clear planning.”

He ordered the deployment of mobile sanitation teams for intensive cleaning and disinfection, especially in waterlogged areas. As many as 21,055 sanitation workers have been organised into teams to carry out immediate hygiene improvement measures. Officials were instructed to provide alternative drinking water arrangements wherever supply disruptions occurred and to prioritize road and drainage repairs in affected areas.

Officials informed the Deputy CM that 1,583 villages were severely impacted by the cyclone, with damage to 38 major roads, 125 minor roads, and several rural water supply schemes. Chlorination of protected water tanks is in progress to ensure safe drinking water.

He urged coordination with the health department to prevent vector-borne diseases and instructed officers to maintain sanitation drives for at least the next four days until conditions normalise.

He also directed that 779 damaged roads, 89 bridges, and 473 culverts be restored immediately using district funds and SDRF resources.

Senior officials including special chief secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, panchayat raj commissioner Krishna Teja, and other top engineers participated in the review meeting.