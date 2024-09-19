Pawan praises skills of Naidu to steer AP on development path

Vijayawada : Coming together of the three parties to form an alliance in Andhra Pradesh was an historic event to oust the YSRCP government and usher in a democratic government, said Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Addressing the legislature party of TDP-led NDA, Pawan Kalyan praised the administrative skills of CM Chandrababu Naidu who was doing all that was necessary to put the state back on track.

“The Chief Minister has a big task of striking a balance in handling nature's fury on the one hand while on the other he has to create confidence among people and restore the institutions that were destroyed by the previous government. Thanks to the generous help from the Centre and administrative skills, innovative thinking and hard work of the Chief Minister, the state was moving forward,” he said.

Pavan Kalyan appreciated the decision to re-open Anna canteens which was helping the poor to have three meals a day at Rs 5 per meal. Similarly, he said the government had also scrapped the draconian land titling act introduced by YSRCP with malicious intent.

“During the previous regime, all institutions were destroyed and made ineffective. Even local bodies like panchayats were ignored and no money was given to them. The NDA government works with the objective of strengthening the local bodies in a transparent manner,” he said.

He said the panchayat raj and rural development department created a history by holding meetings in thousands of villages in a single day and implemented the food-for-work programme in the 100 days of NDA rule.

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said the alliance parties should take the achievements of the NDA rule in the state to the people. She said the victory of the NDA alliance is the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh. She said people faced many hardships in the five years of YSRCP rule and anarchy prevailed in the state. It was nothing but oppressive rule. Previous government played with the lives of people selling cheap quality liquor.

She praised the leadership qualities of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and said with the help of PM Narendra Modi, the alliance government would deliver all that it had promised.

