Pawan roars at Jana Sena formation day meeting, says stood firm despite challenges

The Jana Sena Party marked its 12th foundation day with a massive public meeting held in Chitrada, within the Pithapuram constituency, under the banner of 'Jayaketanam'. A substantial crowd attended the event, where party leader and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan delivered a stirring address and stated that they have stood firm despite many challenges.

Reflecting on the party's journey, Pawan Kalyan stated, “We conducted a Porata Yatra in 2018 and contested in 2019, undeterred by the prospect of defeat. We took a step forward after our loss, not only for ourselves but also for the party and the TDP, which has stood for four decades.” He lamented past political repression, recalling how dissenters were often met with legal charges and detentions, and asserted that he has faced numerous challenges and conspiracies throughout his career.

Pawan Kalyan further proclaimed, “Despite being told we could not even touch the assembly gate, we have achieved a grand victory with a hundred percent strike rate. Today, we proudly raise Jayaketanam.”

He also spoke about the party's origins, stating, “Jana Sena was born in Telangana, and its cremation ground is in Andhra; I owe this rebirth to the land of Telangana.” Emphasising the vital role of women in the movement, he proclaimed, “The fighting spirit of women is unforgettable. The Rani Rudrammas and brave women are the steadfast representatives of Jana Sena, shining rays of hope who wish for the welfare of all, and our laser teams are ready to act decisively against any injustices.”