Pawan to set up real-time system for Pithapuram development

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan has announced the establishment of a real-time system to monitor issues and the progress of development projects in the Pithapuram constituency. The system will connect party leaders and activists from 52 Panchayats and two towns to the central office.

Pawan Kalyan announced this during a special meeting with Jana Sena activists and leaders from the Pithapuram constituency on Sunday night. He stressed that the coalition’s spirit must be reflected in the implementation of all government programmes. He said that the initiation of Rs 400 crore worth of development projects in the first year of governance is a testament to the planned thinking and commitment to the constituency’s development.

During the meeting, representatives from the Pithapuram municipality, Gollaprolu Nagar Panchayat, and 52 villages shared their local problems and discussed party activities. Deputy CM stated that in any discussion about the constituency’s development, the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu must be mentioned.

He announced that a real-time system will be set up to gather information on local issues and development work. To acknowledge the selfless work of party members, committees of five members will be formed in every village.

Active Jana Sena members and leaders in the village will select these members. The constituency’s progress will be reviewed twice a month, he added.

Pawan also mentioned that he has discussed the coastal erosion problem in Uppada with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a protection wall can be built with the Centre’s help using modern technology, and also requested Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to develop the beach road from Uppada to Kakinada for commercial activities. He said that the CM responded positively.

He informed the attendees that a dedicated system has been set up in his office to address issues related to education, health, and other concerns.

He assured the public that he has not forgotten anyof his electoral promises or the problems people have brought to his attention. He also instructed Tangella Uday Srinivas, P Hariprasad, Tummala Babu, Pendem Dorababu, and Marreddy Srinivas to consult with constituency leaders and submit a report within two weeks on organising party activities and identifying dedicated members.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar, MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, MLCs K Nagababu and Pidugu Hariprasad, DCCB President Tummala Babu, and TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay Kumar.