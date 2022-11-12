Pawan to visit housing layout in Vizianagaram district today

Vizianagaram: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will visit the largest housing layout in Vizianagaram district as part of party programme to expose the failure of the government in executing Pedalandariki Illu (housing for the poor) scheme.

The Jana Sena is accusing YSRCP leaders of looting huge amounts of money in housing scheme by acquiring lands from farmers at low cost and later selling them to the government at exorbitant prices.

Pawan and other party leaders are visiting the layouts to highlight the slow pace of works. As per the schedule, Pawan, who is in Visakhapatnam, will reach Gunkalam layout, which is the largest with around 12,000 houses. There are allegations that local leaders and MLAs who had information about the location of layout prior to the announcement, had forcibly grabbed the lands from the farmers at lesser price. The leaders had sold the lands to the government at higher price and within less than six months, they made huge money.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's proposed tour alerted the government and public representatives. On Saturday, Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy visited the site and reviewed the status of construction with the officials. He later said the government is welcoming Pawan Kalyan to the housing project so that he would know the facts. "Pawan Kalyan is misguiding the people with his false statements. He can visit the Gunkalam project and know how the government is working for the welfare of the common man," he said.

The cadres and supporters of Jana Sena are making arrangements for their leader by erecting banners and mobilising people.