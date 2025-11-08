Pawan vows quality water, good roads in every village

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj, rural development and rural water supply Pawan Kalyan vowed to prioritise quality drinking water and pothole-free rural roads across the state. He emphasised strict quality standards in Jal Jeevan Mission and Palle Panduga works during a review at his camp office here on Friday.

A new technology platform is set to be launched under the panchayat raj and rural development department, making rural road data publicly accessible. Pawan Kalyan directed officials to expedite Adivi Tallibata and Jal Jeevan Mission projects, citing slow progress despite available funds.

He also pushed for integrating all rural roads into the Geo Rural Road Management System, enabling real-time monitoring. The government plans to distribute property cards to one crore people by March under the Swamithva Scheme, granting ownership rights to rural property owners.

“Unlike the previous government, which created panic with politically branded passbooks, our government will ensure transparent and legitimate property cards with the State’s official seal,” he said. “These cards will empower citizens to sell their property and access financial benefits.”

Senior officials attended the review meeting, discussing progress on these initiatives. With Rs 1,158 crore allocated for tribal road projects and Rs 2,123 crore for Palle Panduga 2.0, the government aims to improve rural infrastructure significantly.

Pawan Kalyan urged officials to work together to meet these goals, focusing on quality and transparency. The initiatives aim to enhance rural living standards, providing better access to basic amenities like water and roads. The government's efforts are geared towards rural development, with a focus on citizen empowerment and infrastructure growth.