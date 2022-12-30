Pay property tax by Dec 31 without penalty: GMC

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri informed that December 31 is the last date for paying property tax for the second half of 2022-23 without penalty. For the convenience of taxpayers, the GMC cash counters are working from 8 am to 8 pm.

In a statement here on Thursday, she informed that in addition to cash counters at GMC main office and circle offices, additional counters were set up at 140, 148 and 106 ward secretariats in Guntur city.

She urged the taxpayers to pay taxes within the stipulated time and cooperate with the GMC. She warned that if the taxes were not paid within the stipulated time, the GMC will cut the tap connections of the owners and stop emergency services. She instructed the officials to take steps to recover the tax dues under the RR Act. She urged the taxpayers to avail the facility provided by the GMC and pay tax dues.

Meanwhile, the GMC decided to collect Rs 7.5 crore tax dues by December 31, out of which the revenue officials of the GMC on Thursday collected Rs 60 lakh.