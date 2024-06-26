Payyavula Kesav clarifies YS Jagan's status in assembly as floor leader

AP Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav has stated that YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy is not the leader of the opposition, but merely the floor leader of the opposition party. This comes in response to a letter sent by Jagan to Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, claiming that there is no provision for a 10 percent seat allocation for opposition status.



Speaking to the media in Amaravati, Payyavula emphasized that Jagan must accept the judgment given by the people, who did not grant him the opposition status. He pointed out that the rules regarding opposition status are clear and must be followed.

Payyavula urged Jagan to understand the rules that are followed in all legislatures and parliaments across the country. The statement serves as a clarification on Jagan's position within the state legislature.