Live
- Derive full benefit from MGNREGS, farmers urged
- Conduct Mega PTM in flawless manner: Collector to officials
- Three-day Jyestabhishekam concludes
- Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive: CJI
- Kautilya students secure admission in top law varsities
- Fuel ban for old vehicles on hold till Nov 1
- ESIC launches SPREE to bring more workers into fold
- Setback for Yettinahole project as forest panel rejects extra land approval
- RSC hosts edu events honouring Swaminathan
- Govt releases Rs 244 cr as truckers go on strike
Payyavula slams efforts by Jagan to tarnish AP’s image
Says YSRCP is making all efforts to create hurdles in the way of state govt’s efforts to obtain loans for developmental works
Vijayawada: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav accused YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to propaganda to tarnish the brand image of Andhra Pradesh. He said Jagan was trying to stall the ongoing developmental programmes in the state.
Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the minister said that the YSRCP leaders are trying to create hurdles in the way of state government which is trying to get a loan of Rs 9,000 crore through Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) for the development programmes. He said that the YSRCP is hatching conspiracies to prevent investors from investing in AP by sending mails to investors through a techie working Germany. Besides, the YSRCP MPS are filing complaints with RBI and SEBI to create hurdles to the loans.
The minister said that the investors are not in a position to believe the false campaign of YCP and investors are coming forward to invest in AP with a confidence on the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.
He said that the YCP leaders should know that they cannot damage the brand image of AP under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.