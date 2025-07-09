Payyavula slams efforts by Jagan to tarnish AP’s image

Vijayawada: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav accused YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to propaganda to tarnish the brand image of Andhra Pradesh. He said Jagan was trying to stall the ongoing developmental programmes in the state.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the minister said that the YSRCP leaders are trying to create hurdles in the way of state government which is trying to get a loan of Rs 9,000 crore through Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) for the development programmes. He said that the YSRCP is hatching conspiracies to prevent investors from investing in AP by sending mails to investors through a techie working Germany. Besides, the YSRCP MPS are filing complaints with RBI and SEBI to create hurdles to the loans.

The minister said that the investors are not in a position to believe the false campaign of YCP and investors are coming forward to invest in AP with a confidence on the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that the YCP leaders should know that they cannot damage the brand image of AP under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.