PB Siddhartha College celebrates Mahavir Jayanti

Vijayawada: PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College marked Mahavir Jayanti with a series of cultural and literary events organised by its Good Habits and Ethics Club. The celebration, held on Friday, featured various competitions to honor the occasion.

A standout feature of the event was the display of unique artworks, including intricate creations made from rice grains, which drew significant appreciation from attendees.

To commemorate the principles of Mahavir, the college hosted essay writing, elocution, and painting competitions. College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh presented prizes to the winners, recognising their creative and intellectual efforts.

Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala and Director Vemuri Baburao were present to encourage the students. The events were supervised by Dr. Rohini Kusuma, NCC Commander and Assistant Professor, with coordination handled by Statistics faculty member Sivaparvathi and students Karthik, Moksha, and Josya. The celebrations at the college reflected the spirit of Mahavir Jayanti through a combination of cultural expression, value-based learning, and active student participation.