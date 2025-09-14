PB Siddhartha College celebrates ‘Programmer’s Day’

Vijayawada: The Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence of PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science, Mogalrajapuram here celebrated Programmer’s Day on Saturday through an international-themed event titled ‘Festa Dell Codice.’

The programme was coordinated by HoD Dr Kompalli Udaya Sri and Assistant Professor B Samhitha Reddy. A series of contests such as Code Cascade, Algo Quest, and UNO Code were organized to enhance programming skills, algorithmic thinking, and logical problem-solving abilities among students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Udaya Sri emphasised that the department is focused on skill development in coding and algorithm design, enabling students to strengthen both their academic and practical knowledge.

College Principal Dr M Ramesh, Director Vemuri Babu Rao, faculty members, and students participated in the event.