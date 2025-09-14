  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

PB Siddhartha College celebrates ‘Programmer’s Day’

PB Siddhartha College celebrates ‘Programmer’s Day’
x

PB Siddhartha College Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Department HOD Dr Udaya Sri, along with fellow faculty members and students, taking part in the ‘Festa Dell Codice’ programmer’s Day event at the college in Vijayawada on Saturday

Highlights

Vijayawada: The Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence of PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science, Mogalrajapuram here celebrated...

Vijayawada: The Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence of PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science, Mogalrajapuram here celebrated Programmer’s Day on Saturday through an international-themed event titled ‘Festa Dell Codice.’

The programme was coordinated by HoD Dr Kompalli Udaya Sri and Assistant Professor B Samhitha Reddy. A series of contests such as Code Cascade, Algo Quest, and UNO Code were organized to enhance programming skills, algorithmic thinking, and logical problem-solving abilities among students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Udaya Sri emphasised that the department is focused on skill development in coding and algorithm design, enabling students to strengthen both their academic and practical knowledge.

College Principal Dr M Ramesh, Director Vemuri Babu Rao, faculty members, and students participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick