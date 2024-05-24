Live
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Expected Features, Price and More
- National Brother's Day 2024: Date, Significance, History, Wishes and Messages
- Make foolproof arrangements for counting: CEO to officials
- Narasaraopet: 13 accused in SIT cases arrested
- Eluru: Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of vote counting
- Cong brought historic ‘green revolution’: Bhatti in Punjab election campaign
- PCA opens office in Rajahmundry
- PM Modi's Nostalgic Journey: Recollections Of Haryana Campaigning
- Fatal Collision On Ambala Highway: Seven Killed, Dozens Injured In Tragic Bus-Truck Crash
- BJLP leader reiterates allegations of corruption in paddy procurement
Just In
PCA opens office in Rajahmundry
Rajamahendravaram: District-level Police Complaints Authority (PCA) chairman and retired judge R J Viswanatham said that in the cases of abuse of duty...
Rajamahendravaram: District-level Police Complaints Authority (PCA) chairman and retired judge R J Viswanatham said that in the cases of abuse of duty by police officers, a common man can directly file a complaint with the PCA and get justice.
Speaking to media at the PCA office in Bommuru on Thursday, he said that the PCA has been appointed to provide justice to the common man free of cost in cases where the police do not provide prompt justice.
The office was set up for seven districts. East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR districts will come under this Authority.
Retired Special Deputy Collector M Jitendra, retired Additional SP B Lakshminarayana, and Advocate Ch Manmadha Rao are acting as members.
Viswanatham said that persons being harassed by police can call the number 9948464363 or complain to email id dpcarajamahendravaram@gmail.com. Out of 14 cases received so far, 10 have been disposed of and four more cases are under investigation.