PCA opens office in Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram: District-level Police Complaints Authority (PCA) chairman and retired judge R J Viswanatham said that in the cases of abuse of duty by police officers, a common man can directly file a complaint with the PCA and get justice.

Speaking to media at the PCA office in Bommuru on Thursday, he said that the PCA has been appointed to provide justice to the common man free of cost in cases where the police do not provide prompt justice.

The office was set up for seven districts. East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR districts will come under this Authority.

Retired Special Deputy Collector M Jitendra, retired Additional SP B Lakshminarayana, and Advocate Ch Manmadha Rao are acting as members.

Viswanatham said that persons being harassed by police can call the number 9948464363 or complain to email id dpcarajamahendravaram@gmail.com. Out of 14 cases received so far, 10 have been disposed of and four more cases are under investigation.