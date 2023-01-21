PCC flays diversion of SC/ST sub-plan funds

Nandyal: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju came down heavily on the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for diverting SC/ST sub-plan funds for other purposes. Addressing the party workers meeting here on Friday, the PCC president said that Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of strengthening the SC,ST corporations, has suspended 27 schemes meant for their upliftment. It is very unfortunate that during the three-and-half years of YSRCP rule, none of the people from the communities have benefitted from the sub plan funds, he stated.

Stating the famers were getting free power during the chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy government, he said the present government instead following the footsteps of his father, was fixing meters to the water pump sets. He said the people were waiting for appropriate time to teach a befitting lesson to Jagan. The PCC president assured to give free power once the party forms government in the state. APCC secretary Mayappan has demanded the government to immediately start classification of Backward Community (BC) and enhance the reservation from 24 percent to 44 percent.

He also demanded the government to allocate Rs 1,500 crore funds for developing 570 SC,ST and BC hostels and construction of their own buildings. Telangana state PCC ex-president Uttam Kumar Reddy said that around 2.40 lakh posts were lying vacant and demanded the government to immediately take necessary steps to fill all the vacant posts in the state. Shaik Mastan Vali, the state working president, has alleged that the state government has totally failed to stop attacks on Dalits and minorities. He said the Central and state governments were mounting huge burden on the common people by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, gas and essential commodities.

Nandyal DCC president Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav said that the people have realised the mistake of electing Jagan as CM. All communities including government employees, teachers and others were vexed with Jagan rule and were looking towards the Congress party, he said and hoped Rahul Gandhi's padayatra would benefit the party in the ensuing elections. Narasimha Yadav asserted that the Congress party would come to power in 2024 elections and called upon the people to vote for Congress to power to bring back the past glory.