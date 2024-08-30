PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar

Kadapa: Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) has submitted a petition to Prof G Viswanadha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, seeking an investigation into the corruption allegations against former Registrar EC Surendranath Reddy. In the petition submitted on Thursday, they alleged that Surendranath Reddy committed irregularities during his tenure, including outsourcing posts without roster notification, filling non-teaching and daily wage posts without proper procedures, and mismanaging university funds and rent and demanded investigation into the corruption allegations.

PDSU members also accused former Vice-Chancellor Anjaneya Prasad of complicity in these irregularities. Similar allegations were made against former officials of Yogi Vemana University, including Surya Kalavathi, Sudhakar, Venkatasubbaiah and Raghava Prasad.