PDSU seeks action on ZP High School HM in Yemmiganur

Kurnool : Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) state secretary Rajesh and district vice-president Omkar alleged that the headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School near Sogunur road in Yemmiganur, has misused the government funds sanctioned for school development.

The leaders demanded the officials concerned to probe into the issue and initiate stringent action against him. The leaders also also submitted a memorandum to Deputy District Education Officer Prakash Reddy on Thursday.

Later speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that Maddaiah, the school headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School, has misused the government sanctioned funds to be used for school development.

Apart from misusing the government sanctioned funds, he also collected extra fee from the students violating the government prescribed fee norms, alleged the leaders.

Further the leaders said that the headmaster has also showed more students than the actual number of students in the midday meals scheme. He has cheated the officials by registering a high number of student's attendance in the register.

The headmaster has also collected thousands of rupees for issuing Transfer Certificates (TCs). If the headmaster is spared from initiating action, then there is a high chance of misusing government funds on a larger scale, the leaders stated.

They said that the school is lagging far behind in development. Demanding to initiate action on the headmaster, the leaders submitted a memorandum to Deputy District Education Officer Prakash Reddy that has come to the school on an enquiry.