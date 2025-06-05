Peace committee meeting held in Kurnool ahead of Bakrid

Kurnool: As part of the efforts to maintain peace and communal harmony during upcoming festivals, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil held a peace committee meeting with religious and community leaders at Vyas Auditorium in the district police office here on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened ahead of Bakrid festival to be celebrated on June 7, to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the city.

Addressing the gathering, SP Vikrant Patil emphasised the importance of celebrating festivals in a spirit of brotherhood and unity, and urged all to abide by the rules. Asking public not to believe or spread rumors circulating on social media, he told them to report any suspicious activities or issues by dialling 100 or informing the nearest police station.

The SP further highlighted the need to protect the future of the younger generation by maintaining peace and promoting communal harmony. He affirmed that Kurnool district will continue to be a symbol of religious tolerance and unity.

Additional SP (Admin) Hussain Peer stressed the role of the community in fostering a cordial environment. “We must be vigilant, act with presence of mind, and not fall for misinformation. Let us ensure that both Bakrid and the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivals are celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere with full cooperation from the public,” he said.

During the meeting, community leaders requested establishment of a police outpost between Balaji Nagar and Stantonpuram under Kurnool Taluk Police Station limits to enhance local security.