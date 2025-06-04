Peace committee meeting held in Kurnool ahead of Bakrid: SP Vikrant Patil urges harmony

Kurnool: As part of efforts to maintain peace and communal harmony during upcoming festivals, Kurnool District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil, held a peace committee meeting with religious and community leaders at the Vyas Auditorium in the District Police Office on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened in view of the Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) festival to be celebrated on June 7, with a focus on ensuring that no untoward incidents occur in the city. Representatives from various religious and social groups participated in the discussion.

Addressing the gathering, SP Vikrant Patil emphasized the importance of celebrating festivals in a spirit of brotherhood and unity, transcending caste and religious differences. He said, “All are equal before the law, and everyone should abide by the rules. Respect for one another is the foundation of peaceful coexistence.”

He urged the public not to believe or spread rumors circulating on social media and asked them to report any suspicious activities or issues by dialing 100 or informing the nearest police station. “Do not take the law into your own hands. Share information with us, and we will take prompt and lawful action,” he assured.

SP Patil further highlighted the need to protect the future of the younger generation by maintaining peace and promoting communal harmony. He affirmed that Kurnool district will continue to be a symbol of religious tolerance and unity.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP (Admin) Hussain Peer stressed the role of the community in fostering a cordial environment. “We must be vigilant, act with presence of mind, and not fall for misinformation. Let us ensure that both Bakrid and the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivals are celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere with full cooperation from the public,” he said.

During the meeting, community leaders also requested the establishment of a police outpost between Balaji Nagar and Stantonpuram under the Kurnool Taluk Police Station limits to enhance local security.

Several religious leaders and law enforcement officials including police personnel attended the meeting