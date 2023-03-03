Peddapadu turns accident-prone

Srikakulam: Road leading towards Peddapadu from Ramalaxmana Junction in Srikakulam city turned accident prone due to heavy traffic rush and lack of road widening. The road connected to prime junctions in Srikakulam city with the NH-16 at Peddapadu.





The road witness huge rush during morning hours from 8 am to 11 am and in the evening 5 pm to 8 pm regularly. Various automobile spare parts shops, bike, car mechanic sheds, battery shops are situated on both side of the road for about three kilometres length.





About 10 feet road is occupied by shop owner and 20 feet width road is under encroachment for vehicle parking works and etc., Representatives of 'citizen forum' and also 'forum for better Srikakulam' are submitting representations to officials concerned over traffic menace.





"We are receiving number of representations from residents and will remove occupations with police aid if required," said Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner, Ch Obuleshu.











