Peddapuram: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in ACB net

Peddapuram (Kakinada District): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Rajahmundry range officials nabbed veterinary assistant surgeon Dr Nagisetty Venkata Ravi Teja, Chintoor mandal, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, Kasireddy Lacha Babu of Gollaprolu village of Pithapuram mandal on Sunday. Dr Ravi Teja is also the full additional in-charge of Assistant Director AVH, Chintoor.

Additional SP Ch Sowjanya led the raid.

According to ACB sleuths, Dr Ravi Teja demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue a DD for an amount of Rs 2,20,399 as per the court orders from the retirement benefits of Seelam VV Prasad, who took a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant, Lacha Babu.

Lacha Babu lodged a complaint with Additional SP Ch Sowjanya. Based on the complaint, the officials caught Dr Ravi Teja red handed at Sri Sai Durga Water Servicing Centre near Municipal Office, Peddapuram, while accepting the bribe.

A case was booked against Dr Ravi Teja and he was taken into custody. ACB Inspectors D Vasu Krishna, Y Sathish, B Srinivas and other staff participated in the raid.