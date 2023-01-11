Peddireddi hails services being rendered by Sachivalayam staff

Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to ensure corruption-free and transparent administration from grass-root level in which Grama Sachivalayams would play a crucial role, said Minister for Energy, Mines and Forests P Ramachandra Reddy.

He hailed the services being rendered by the volunteers and secretaries of Sachivalayams in the implementation of welfare schemes and handing over the benefits at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

During his second day Pallebata programme held in Somala mandal on Monday, the Energy Minister visited various villages and interacted with the people . He inaugurated a Sachivalayam building at Sitannagari Palle, Rythu Bharosa Kendram building at Jogivaripalli and Anganwadi centre building at Moravapali village.

He covered Kottavaddipalli, Nadigadda, Gantavarindlu, Venugopalapuram and others where he interacted with the public to learn about their problems and also secured their feedback on the performance of the YSRCP government.

Speaking to the mediapersons at Venugopalapuram village, Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that all the YSRCP MLAs in the district were actively taking part in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with a mission to redress the grievances of the people .

"We are really proud that 95 percent of the people's needs were being attended to by the administration in full swingm" he said. Development and welfare are the two eyes for the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who has successfully implemented the Navaratnalu programme for the benefit of different sections of people in the State.

ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy, DPO Lakshmi, ICDS PD Naga Sailaja, Sadam tahsildar Chandrasekhar and others were present.