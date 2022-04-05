Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy concludes Palle Bata in Somala mandal

Somala (Chittoor dist): Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Monday concluded his three-day 'Palle Bata' programme in Somala mandal, where he resolved the problems of villagers on the spot by directing the concerned officials. He continued his 'Palle Bata' in Kanduru, Thamminayani Palle and Kamireddy Gari Palle, completing 110 villages in his constituency Punganur.

Speaking at a public meeting organised at Kanduru, the Minister said the Chief Minister was successfully implementing all the welfare schemes in the state and distributing pensions to 62.75 lakh beneficiaries in the state including elderly, handicapped and lonely woman. He added that 51 lakh beneficiaries are getting pensions till four months back after increasing the amount to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000 by the earlier government.

He said the CM has increased the pension amount from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 proving his commitment in fulfilling his promises made before elections and informed that any eligible person can get pension within 21 days of enrolment of his name. Criticising TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said the pension system in earlier government was misused by the Janmabhumi Committees by including party leaders, relatives and followers in the beneficiary list.