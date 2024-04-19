Peddireddi touched my feet for DCC post, recalls Kiran

Tirupati: Ina startling revelation, former chief minister and Rajampet Lok Sabha BJP candidate Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy said that minister for energy, environment and forests and senior YSRCP leader Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy wanted to become DCC president and sought his help. When he was MLA, Ramachandra Reddy approached him at Sri Padmavathi guest house in Tirupati and even touched his feet to do the favour.

Kiran said that he can swear on this at Kanipakam and Tarigonda temples and challenged the minister whether he is ready for that. Addressing the people at a campaign in Piler on Thursday, Kiran reacted to the comments made by Ramachandra Reddy on the previous day. It may be recalled that the minister alleged that Kiran touched the feet of former Union minister P Chidamabaram and became the CM by ensuring that he will arrest YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It was Kiran who was responsible for sending Jagan to jail for 16 months, he said. Further, as CM Kiran stalled the development works in Punganur and now the time has come to take revenge by defeating him with a huge margin, said Ramachandra Reddy.