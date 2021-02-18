Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy fires on Chandrababu, asks to accept defeat in Kuppam

Andhra Pradesh State Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Leader of the Opposition Chandrababu Naidu should accept defeat. On Thursday, he participated in the spiritual gathering of YSRCP sarpanches of Chandragiri constituency. The meeting was attended by MLAs Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Peddireddy said that YSRCP had won 82.27 per cent of the seats in the first phase and 80 per cent in the second phase and TDP collapsed. While YSRCP won 75 seats, TDP is limited to 14 seats in the Kuppam. He said all the 14 seats for the TDP in Kuppam came with a least majority.

"We have won in Kuppam due to the development activities in the constituency and Chandrababu could not achieve a majority," he asserted. Peddireddy further added that Chandrababu has to accept defeat. It would be good if he resigned from his post.