Pemmasani distributes scholarships to students

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar advised today’s youth to make proper use of platforms like YouTube, noting that knowledge has become easily accessible to everyone.

He along with MP Paka Satyanarayana and Sattenapallli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana distributed scholarships to 495 students at a programme held under the aegis of Koundinya Educational Trust at Venigandla village of Pedakakani mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

He assured that he will extend large-scale educational support programmes in the future and help as many poor students as possible. He assured that he would always extend his support to similar service-oriented programmes.

He lauded the Trust for providing assistance purely on the basis of economic need, without any discrimination of religion, region or caste, to poor students from 33 districts across two states, including those pursuing studies in medicine, engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses.