Pemmasani to lay stone for ROB on May 7

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of four-lane Road Over Bridge at a cost of Rs 98 crore at Brodipet in Guntur city on May 7.

The old ROB will be dismantled and a new ROB will be constructed for the smooth flow of traffic.

According to the official sources, the R&B department will construct the new ROB. Official sources said the 950-metre-long 70 feet new ROB will be constructed.

The new ROB will start near Women’s college and end between Brodipet 8th and 9th lane. The government has already finalised the tenders for the construction of the ROB. Meanwhile, the GMC developed alternative ways for the smooth flow of the traffic. Roads at Mudu Vanthenalu widened and arrangements were made for the smooth flow of traffic at Kankaragunta RUB. In addition to this, 25 feet wide service roads will be laid on both sides of the ROB. Steps were being taken to widen the 1.6-Km-long road for the smooth flow of the traffic.

The GMC paid Rs 71 lakh compensation to 20 house owners to be affected by the construction of ROB at Sankar Vilas Centre.