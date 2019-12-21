Pencil sketch exhibits Jagan Padayatra

Amaravati: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to government inaugurated the Pencil sketch exhibition portraying various moments of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Pada Yatra.

After garlanding former Chief Minister Late YS Rajasekhara Reddy's pencil sketch, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state people were celebrating Jagan's birthday as one of their own family members.

He appreciated the pencil sketch artist Balakrishna for his love and affection towards the Chief Minister. The sketches are inspiring and are looking lively. It's really great that people across the globe are celebrating the birthday of Chief Minister.

Several moments of the Pada Yatra were displayed in the exhibition and the sketches have attracted the visitors. It was an eye feast for Jagan's fans, party members and well-wishers to recall the memories of historical Pada Yatra.

Rathnakar R Pandugyala, AP government special representative for North America said that people across the globe were celebrating Chief Minister's birthday and praying for his long life. He said that the exhibition was a tribute to the Chief Minister and appreciated Balakrishna for his unique work.











