Pension woes to continue in June too

Rajamahendravaram: The distribution of social pensions to the elderly, single women, and other groups will likely face difficulties again. The state government has decided to deposit the social security pensions in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on June 1. Although there is a possibility of pension distribution from house-to-house within two or three days by the staff of the Village Secretariats, the government is not taking any steps in that direction.

The government also acted like this in the distribution of pensions for April and May. Earlier, the government used to distribute pensions at the beneficiaries’ homes on the first two days of every month through volunteers.

However, after the election code came into effect, people requested the Election Commission to keep the volunteers away from election duties and activities that influence the voters. The EC directed that volunteers should be kept away from this duty.

However, despite the possibility of using secretariat staff, panchayat staff, and municipal employees for these duties, the government deliberately ignored it. The YSRCP government delayed the distribution of pensions to the elderly and other sections and used it as a propaganda item in elections. Pensions were distributed from April 1 to 4 in village and ward secretariats.