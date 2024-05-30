Live
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
- New Official State Emblem of Telangana likely to be Unveiled on June 2, BRS protests
- Amazon Impacts over 7.8 million lives through Community Engagement Efforts
Just In
Pension woes to continue in June too
Thedistribution of social pensions to the elderly, single women, and other groups will likely face difficulties again.
Rajamahendravaram: The distribution of social pensions to the elderly, single women, and other groups will likely face difficulties again. The state government has decided to deposit the social security pensions in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on June 1. Although there is a possibility of pension distribution from house-to-house within two or three days by the staff of the Village Secretariats, the government is not taking any steps in that direction.
The government also acted like this in the distribution of pensions for April and May. Earlier, the government used to distribute pensions at the beneficiaries’ homes on the first two days of every month through volunteers.
However, after the election code came into effect, people requested the Election Commission to keep the volunteers away from election duties and activities that influence the voters. The EC directed that volunteers should be kept away from this duty.
However, despite the possibility of using secretariat staff, panchayat staff, and municipal employees for these duties, the government deliberately ignored it. The YSRCP government delayed the distribution of pensions to the elderly and other sections and used it as a propaganda item in elections. Pensions were distributed from April 1 to 4 in village and ward secretariats.