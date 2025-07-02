Pensions worth Rs 102.89 Cr distributed to 2.36 lakh beneficiaries

Kurnool: As part of the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, a total of Rs.102.89 crore is being disbursed to 2,36,640 eligible pensioners across the district for the month of July, District Collector P Ranjith Basha announced on Tuesday.

Launching the distribution drive in Nannur village of Orvakal mandal, Collector Basha, along with Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, personally visited the homes of beneficiaries to hand over the pensions.

Among the recipients were Lakshmamma, Sunkanna, Masamma, Satyam, and Venkataswamy, who received old-age pensions; Lakshmidevi, Kusumakumari, and Venkatalakshmi, who were granted widow pensions; and Hanumanna and Maddaiah, who received disability pensions.

During the distribution, the Collector interacted with the beneficiaries to inquire about their well-being and whether they were receiving their pensions on time every month.

He also asked whether they lived in their own houses or rented accommodations. For those living in rented homes, the Collector advised them to immediately apply for house site pattas. He further reviewed with the secretariat staff the number of applications received so far under the house site scheme.

Locals also brought certain civic issues to the Collector’s notice, including the need for proper drainage systems. The Collector assured them that appropriate action would be taken.