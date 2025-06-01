Pensions worth Rs 103.35 cr distributed in Kurnool dist

Kurnool: Under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, pensions amounting to Rs.103.35 crore have been distributed to 2,37,200 eligible beneficiaries in the Kurnool district for the month of June, stated district Collector P Ranjith Basha.

On Saturday morning, as part of the pension disbursement drive, the Collector personally visited Devanagar in Kurnool city to hand over pensions to beneficiaries at their residences. Among those who received pensions were Jhansi Rani and Salma Bee (old age pensions), Thota Meenakshi and Aadi Lakshmi (widow pensions), Nirmala and Shiva Shankar (disability pensions), and Sheik Shavali (chronic illness-related pension).

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector remarked that Kurnool stands as the leading district in the state in terms of the number of pensions distributed. Since June 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the State government opted to distribute pensions a day in advance, he added.

Collector Basha also highlighted that he had brought to the state government’s attention the need for immediate support to spouses in cases where a pensioner passes away suddenly.

Acting on this, the Chief Minister directed officials to sanction widow pensions promptly. As a result, widow pensions have been approved for 2,319 women in the district whose husbands passed away between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024. These pensions will be distributed on June 12.

Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, DRDA Project Director Ramana Reddy, and other officials accompanied the collector while distributing the pensions.