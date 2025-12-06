CM to launch Rs 1,000 cr UGD works in Warangal

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said on Friday that CM Revanth Reddy will soon lay foundation for the first phase of underground drainage works with funds amounting to Rs 1,000 crore.

He laid stone for drinking water pipelines, drainage canals and CC roads in the 54th and 6th divisions of the constituency, with an estimated cost of Rs 4.26 crore.

Reddy stated that people are expressing happiness as works worth more than Rs 4 crore are being initiated across the divisions in a single day. He toured several colonies in the divisions and inspected issues faced by residents. The MLA said the government is implementing development and welfare schemes in line with people's expectations. It was moving forward in fulfilling the election promises. Special attention and funds were being allocated for development of the two divisions, which he considers his own. Reddy said all promises made by the CM during his visit to Hanumakonda as PCC chief are being fulfilled one by one.

With special attention to developing basic facilities at the Pochammakunta crematorium, foundation was laid for constructing special rooms so that families living in rented houses do not face additional burden during death ceremonies.