MP intensifies efforts to develop Eluru-Jangareddygudem road

Eluru: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a petition requesting that Eluru-Jangareddygudem road be upgraded as a greenfield highway or a four-lane national highway. While participating in CM’s meeting held in Unguturu and Gollagudem a few days ago the MP said that he was trying to convert the Eluru-Jangareddygudem road into a four-lane national highway.

Mahesh Kumar, who is participating in the winter session of Parliament in Delhi, met Gadkari at his office. In a letter, the MP explained the importance of the Eluru-Jangareddygudem road. Although it is a major route for transporting agricultural products, aqua products, quarry materials and other goods, the MP stated in his letter that there is a need to widen this road, which is a problem for motorists and people of nearby villages due to its narrowness and high traffic volume. If this road is upgraded as a greenfield highway or a four-lane national highway, it will be very useful for improving the infrastructure of this area, increasing connectivity with other parts of the district and for socio-economic growth. The MP urged the Union Minister to direct the concerned officials to conduct a feasibility study as soon as possible and start the survey and preparation of DPR. On this occasion, MP Putta Mahesh Kumar expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Minister Nitin Gadkari for his vision in transforming India's road infrastructure. Gadkari, who examined the appeal given by Mahesh Kumar, responded positively and said that since this road is a new proposal, he will discuss it with the authorities and take a decision as soon as possible, said MP office sources.