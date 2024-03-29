People are not believing TDP’s promises, says Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that people have already rejected TDP chief N Chandrababu in 2019 itself as they lost confidence in him. He said that the TDP has no agenda before it as it failed to fulfil its earlier election promises.

Interacting with media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu was successful for getting tickets to his followers in BJP despite an alliance with the party. He expressed surprise over ‘false propaganda’ on entry of a pantry car into CM camp office by TDP and the media friendly to it.

He said that YSRCP is proud and confident enough to face people as it fulfilled 98 per cent of its election promises and implemented several welfare schemes. “Though Chandrababu announced increase in old age pension to Rs 4,000, people are not ready to believe him as they are satisfied with the present Rs 3,000 per month. In addition, people are fearing stoppage of present welfare schemes if Chandrababu comes to power. People never forget the cheating by Janmabhoomi committees during TDP rule,” he claimed and alleged that Chandrababu amassed huge wealth during his rule and is now trying to accuse Jagan Mohan Reddy of corruption. He claimed that there was no response to the meetings of Chandrababu Naidu.

Referring to container entry into CMO, Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSRCP applied to RTC for container pantry van in view of 21-days bus yatra by Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that the TDP is trying to sling mud instead of facing people with a clear manifesto. As the TDP has no subject to highlight, it has been resorting to false propaganda against YSRCP. “The TDP is frustrated as it realised it cannot come to power again. As an established party for four decades, the TDP has failed to come before

the people with clear agenda,” he said.