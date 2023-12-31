People asked to celebrate New Year peacefully

Tirupati: SP P Parameshwar Reddy appealed the public to celebrate New Year peacefully. At a press meet here on Saturday, he extended New Year greetings to the district people and also explained the measures taken up by the police to prevent untoward incidents during celebrations.

He requested the parents not to allow their minor children to drive vehicles and requested the youth to avoid drunk and driving. Additional police were posted at all important junctions and patrolling was increased to maintain peace on December 31st night and January 1st. He informed that Srinivasa Sethu and University Flyover will be closed from 10 pm on December 31 and asked people to choose alternative ways.