People being paid money to attend Lokesh meetings, alleges Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: In order to make the ongoing Padayatra of Lokesh a big success, the TDP is struggling by transporting the paid people from other districts and States for Lokesh's meetings, alleged Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy here on Tuesday.

No purpose is being served by the Padayatra, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister participated as the chief guest at a meeting organised at the district YSRCP office by Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu. Narayana Swamy slammed former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities during his tenure. He alleged that Naidu only looked after the welfare of his own caste people.

The Deputy Chief Minister flayed Lokesh for making baseless allegations against the State government during his Padayatra. Explaining the various welfare schemes introduced by CM Jagan, he exuded confidence that the YSRCP would register an easy victory in the State Assembly polls in 2024.

He called upon the YSRCP activists and leaders to strive for the victory of party nominees in the ensuring MLC polls. Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, MLC Bharath, Palamaner MLA Venkat Goud and others spoke. Chittoor Mayor B Amuda, CHUDA chairman Purushottam Reddy, Chittoor Marketing Committee chairman Krishna Reddy and others were present.