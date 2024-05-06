Priyanka to spearhead Congress campaign in Rae Bareli, Amethi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi, and camp in these parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh from Monday to ensure the party's victory in the two high-profile seats, according to sources.

Ending days of suspense, the Congress on Friday announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades, and Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, will fight from Amethi.

Priyanka Gandhi has already taken command of the campaigns and will remain camped in Rae Bareli and Amethi from Monday onwards, till the end of polls. She will campaign aggressively to ensure the victory of her brother Rahul Gandhi and Sharma, sources said.

With Rahul Gandhi campaigning across India, Priyanka Gandhi has taken it upon herself to take charge of the campaigns in the two family bastions. The Congress has resolved to ensure victory from Rae Bareli with a big margin and also take back Amethi where BJP leader Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they said. “She (Priyanka Gandhi) will spearhead the campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli. She will be there in the two constituencies till the election in both the constituencies,” a source said. Priyanka Gandhi will be holding hundreds of ‘nukkad sabhas’, meetings and door-to-door campaign programmes, the sources said.