Software companies, research institutes will be set up in Amaravati: Chandrasekhar

Guntur: TDP leader and the NDA alliance candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said he will bring software companies and research institutes to the state capital Amaravati.

The doctor-turned-entrepreneur is contesting from the prestigious Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and has been campaigning vigorously in the constituency.

In an exclusive interview to The Hans India, he exuded confidence of winning the Lok Sabha seat with a big majority in the coming general elections. Chandrasekhar explained his plans for the development of state capital Amaravati and creation of employment for the youth in Amaravati.

He said he would put in concerted efforts for the development of Amaravati which falls under the limits of the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

“Measures will be taken to ensure that software companies and research institutes, hospitals and ITC hotels are established in Amaravati,” Chandrasekhar said.

Absolute majority for the NDA in the ensuing elections to the State Assembly would pave the way for attracting more investments to AP and Amaravati region, the Guntur MP candidate said.

Chandrasekhar indicated that more hospitals would be set up in the State capital. “As a doctor I will use my influence in the USA and see that hospitals which would render quality services to patients are set up in Amaravati.”

Chandrasekhar intends to generate one lakh jobs to the youth in his constituency in five years. He pointed out that the IT industry was developed in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. AP can also attract more IT companies, he said.

The TDP leader stressed the need to provide quality education on par with international standards to students. “I will set up six schools with my own funds in the constituency,” Chandrasekhar said.

Top priority will be given to the empowerment of Muslim women in the constituency. He said he would utilize his own funds for imparting training to the women for skill development to create self-employment opportunities to them.

He said a sum of Rs 10 crore would be earmarked to help youth who come forward to set up startups. “ If their idea of setting up a startup is good , I will support them.” Chandrasekhar revealed.

He also stated that steps would be taken solve the traffic problem in Guntur city and develop infrastructure in city. RuBs and RoBs will be built and underground drainage works will be completed.