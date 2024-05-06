Jagan fears losing, having sleepless nights, says Naidu

Tirupati: The political heat in the State has soared as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu launched scathing accusations against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that Jagan was having sleepless nights and shivers of frustration amid the TDP’s Super Six initiatives and Modi guarantees during the ongoing electioneering.

Speaking at a junction meeting in Thamballapalle constituency on Sunday evening, Naidu mentioned the recent cancellations of campaign events by Jagan which he did even on Sunday, were evidence of mounting frustration by realising that time has come to get punished for all the sins he had committed in the people’s court on May 13. "Jagan thought of being CM for 30 years and now realised that he is losing," Naidu remarked, suggesting a palpable shift in the political landscape.

Naidu lambasted Jagan for resorting to false allegations and fear-mongering tactics, particularly regarding welfare programmes. Emphasising TDP's track record of implementing various welfare initiatives, Naidu said that he will create wealth and distribute that in the form of welfare programmes to the people and not by going for debts. He highlighted the stark contrast between his Rs 4,000 pension promise immediately after taking over the government and that of a meagre hike from 2028 by Jagan.

Naidu made it clear that no welfare programme will be stopped but what will be stopped are, “Jagan’s illegal income, hike in power tariffs and other taxes, red sanders smuggling, flow of ganja, destruction among various other things and finally Jagan’s fan will stop from working after May 13.”

With just one week remaining until polling day, Naidu's rhetoric intensified, accusing the ruling YSRCP of violent behaviour, including an alleged attack on a pregnant woman demanding drinking water in Thamballapalle on Sunday. "It shows the atrocious nature of the ruling party," Naidu exclaimed, questioning the silence of the police in the face of such incidents.

Naidu also made a scathing attack on YSRCP minister and his long-time rival Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy branding him as “Papala Peddireddy” for being “involved” in various scams and land grabs in the name of development projects like Avulapalli reservoir. He recalled the dignified politics when he was the CM and Kiran was the opposition leader and vice-versa in the combined State of AP.

Saying that there are only seven days for the polling he said ‘Samayam ledu Mithrama, Hello Thamballapalle.. Bye Bye Dwarakanath Reddy.’ He exuded confidence that Jayachandra Reddy is going to win Thamballapalle seat.

Promising a wave of development initiatives, Naidu pledged to create job opportunities, ensure water availability through projects like Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi and establishing agro-processing industries for economic growth in Thamballapalle. He urged the voters to elect G Jayachandra Reddy of TDP as Thamballapalle MLA and N Kiran Kumar Reddy of BJP as Rajampet MP for all round development in the region.

Earlier, addressing the people, BJP MP candidate for Rajampet Kiran Kumar Reddy said that Naidu has 45 to 50 years of political experience and was the contemporary of his father Nallari Amaranatha Reddy.

Though he had contradicted Naidu's policies when he was CM, they mutually had a good relationship and always worked for the development of the Chittoor district.