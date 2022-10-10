People favour decentralisation of admin, says Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment and Mining Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the entire State was in favour of decentralisation of administration. This was the reason why the YSRCP government has decided to set up three capitals in the State, he said. Speaking at various programmes in Chittoor mandal on Sunday, he said that in the past all development was centralised in Hyderabad due to which the rest of the State has been subjected to severe injustice and now AP is left with no big city. No one wants the same mistake to be repeated again.

Only a section of people want Amaravati as the only capital to protect their land costs. They want Amaravati to be the only capital for real estate purposes. Except them the people of entire State have welcomed the three capitals decision for all-round development

He along with Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy participated in different programmes in Chittoor and Gudipala mandals on Sunday and inaugurated several development projects. In all, 10 roads, six village secretariat buildings, three Rythu Bharosa Kendras and three YSR health clinics were inaugurated. About Rs 22.68 crore was spent on all these development activities.

They have inaugurated a 2.6 km road on Chittoor-Vellore route built with Rs 1.81 crore and 2.4 km road on Chittoor-Ramapuram route laid at a cost of Rs 1.69 crore. Similarly, Chittoor–Tiruttani road and other roads were laid with Rs 8.9 crore under PMGSY. A few other roads were also inaugurated by the Ministers during the day.

They also opened the village secretariat at Palur in Chittoor rural mandal built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 21.80 lakh Rythu Bharosa Kendram. Another village secretariat was inaugurated at BNR Pet for which Rs 25 lakh was spent. One more village secretariat built by spending Rs 40 lakh at Naragallu in Gudipala mandal, Rs 21.80 lakh Rythu Bharosa Kendram and Rs 17.50 lakh village clinic building were also inaugurated.

Celebrating his birthday, Minister Peddireddi cut the cakes at several places at the instance of YSRCP cadres. He said that enormous development was taking place in all constituencies under the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Without the involvement of middlemen, the financial benefits under various welfare programmes have been reaching the beneficiaries with the amount being deposited directly into their bank accounts. Joint Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, MP N Reddeppa, ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, MLC KRJ Bharath, Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu, Chittoor Mayor Amuda and others were present.