People now get sand at their doorsteps in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: The government began supplying sand at the doorstep of consumers in the district on Friday. The sand will be shipped to the applicants via online system within 72 hours after booking.



The applicants will upload all their information such as their address, telephone number, quantity of sand needed, the need, pin code, ward number, landmark, etc.,

According to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) sources, the sand will be supplied from stock yards to the customers. Later, the customer's address will be sent to the respective lorry driver and the number of lorry driver will also be given to the customer. Already, GPS equipment has been installed in 1,200 lorries in the area, with 500 lorry owners promising to supply sand at the customers' doorstep and reporting their lorry numbers.

It was decided to supply sand from stock points to tackle corruption problem. The district has 25 sand reaches and 15 sand stock yards and currently has 18 lakh cubic metres of sand available, and nine lakh cubic metres of sand available in private lands. The government is very particular about effectively supplying sand to the customers.