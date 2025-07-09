People of different faiths exchange rotis

Nellore: As part of ongoing Rottela Pandaga, devotees from all faiths thronged the Bara Shaheed Dargah and exchanged Rottelu at Swarnala Chervu on Tuesday.

The railway station and bus stands were packed with devotees.

According to official sources, about 4 lakh people witnessed the event. On Tuesday, there was demand for Udyoga Rette, Vivaha Rotte and Santhanam Rotte as the people were seen searching to pickup the Rottelu from the others who’s wishes were fullfilled last year.

On the other hand, devotees made a beeline to have darshan of tombs of 12 Muslim warriors at the Dargah.

After having darshan of the tombs, devotees visited the Dargahs located in AS Pet mandal, Kasumur and Mupadu beech. The APSRTC is running special busses for the benefit of devotees.

The devotees were seen purchasing different items, sweets, household articles, cloths, etc from the shops. Around 250 shops were established on the premises of Bara Shaheed Dargah on Tuesday.

In view of heavy rush of devotees, police deployed adequate number of cops at Swarnala Cheruvu to avoid untoward incidents.

Municipal Commissioner Y.O Nandan, Additional SP CH Soujanya and Nellore City DSP Sindhu Priya visited the Bara Shaheed Dargah and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.