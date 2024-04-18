People of Nandigama Seek Freedom from YSRCP: TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Shivanath

The people of Nandigama are yearning for change and freedom from the clutches of the Vasool Raja Brothers, as stated by TDP Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivanath (Chini). In a significant development, Nannapaneni Sambasivarao, along with a group of YCP activists, has joined the Telugu Desam Party, signaling a shift in political allegiances in the region.

The migration of YCP leaders and workers to the Telugu Desam Party has gained momentum in Nandigama, with a large number of people joining the party from YCP in Kanchikacharla Mandal party office of Nandigama Constituency. Keshineni Shivanath, along with senior journalist YCP leader Nandigama MLA candidate Soumya, presided over the event where Nannapaneni Sambasivarao and his followers were welcomed into the party with great enthusiasm.

In his address, Keshineni Shivnath highlighted the growing discontent among the people of Nandigama towards the current political establishment, particularly towards the Vasool Raja Brothers. He emphasized the need for change and urged the community to stand united in seeking a better future for themselves and their region.

The joining of Nannapaneni Sambasivarao and his supporters to the Telugu Desam Party is seen as a significant boost for the party in Nandigama. The shifting loyalties and growing support for TDP indicate a changing political landscape in the region ahead of the upcoming elections.

Overall, the people of Nandigama are voicing their desire for change and are looking towards leaders like Keshineni Shivanath to lead them towards a brighter and more promising future.

