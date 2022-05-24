People prepared to dethrone YSRCP, says Pullarao

Ongole(Prakasam District): Telugu Desam Party senior leader Prathipati Pullarao said that people are ready to end the cruel and undemocratic rule of YSR Congress Party in the State. He demanded that the Union government should order CBI inquiry into the alleged scams in awarding minimum support price for paddy farmers and in the purchase of veterinary ambulances in the State, along with the increased crimes against women and Dalits.

Speaking to the press after inspecting Mahanadu works at Mandavavari Palem with other TDP senior leaders in Ongole on Monday, Pullarao said the end of YSRCP government in the State will start with the success of Mahanadu in Ongole. He said people are vexed with the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and are eagerly waiting for a change. He said that with the success of TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu's tour of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, the people are determined to bring back the TDP government. He said that the people, including those who voted for the YSRCP also, are voluntarily coming onto the roads to express their dissatisfaction with the government, and are looking for the elections.

Pullarao said the ruling party leaders like the MLC from Kakinada are able to murder a Dalit man and dare to bring the body to the victim's house, without any fear or regrets. He said that the condition in the State is worse than Bihar and many atrocities were committed on Dalits and women in the State for the last three years. He said that the MP from the YSRCP himself claimed that their leaders are committing a scam in paying the MSP to the paddy farmers and pocketing about Rs 300 to 400 per quintal. He said that the public wants to teach Jagan Mohan Reddy's government a strong lesson now, to not abuse democracy in the future. vPullarao said that the CM had already lost peace due to the public support for the tour of Chandrababu Naidu and will not sleep after the success of Mahanadu. He announced that they are going to discuss and pass 17 resolutions condemning the abuse of power by the YSRCP, government threatening TDP workers with false cases, failure to control commodity prices, imposing taxes and cesses, and atrocities on women and oppressed classes. He demanded the union government order the CBI probe on the MLC murdering Dalit youth, alleged scams in the purchase of veterinary ambulances and providing MSP to paddy farmers and atrocities on the women in the State, as the public lost faith in the local police agencies.