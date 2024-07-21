People told to contact toll-free number in case of power disruptions

Visakhapatnam : CMD of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Prudhvi Tej Immadi appealed to people to contact the toll-free number and inform them in case of any power interruption.

After holding a conference in the city on Saturday, the APEPDCL CMD said that people could also inform about the fallen trees on the roads by contacting the toll-free number 1912 or text through WhatsApp No:8500001912.

Five control rooms have been set up under APEPDCL’s purview, the CMD added. People of the five circles that fall under APEPDCL’s fold can contact the control rooms. They can contact the corporate office at No: 9440816373, Srikakulam: 9490612633, Vizianagaram: 9490610102, Visakhapatnam: 7382299975, Rajamahendravaram: 7382299960 and Eluru: 9440902926.

Further, he cautioned people not to stay close to the electric transformers and poles during rains.

Earlier, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar organised a tele-conference with the CMD, directors and engineering officials and instructed them to rectify the power failure complaints with immediate effect.

Also, the Minister directed the officials concerned to restore services in flood-affected areas at the earliest.