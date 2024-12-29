People told to promote peace for happy society

Guntur: Former Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana stressed the need to promote peace to ensure people live happily in society.

He addressed the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) alumni meeting held at the ANU on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramana also emphasised on Telugu people promoting their mother tongue. He said all Telugu people should speak in Telugu and ex-press their opinion in their mother tongue on social media also. He called upon the Telugu people who had settled abroad, not to forget their mother tongue.

He suggested to students to also study subjects like histo-ry, Sanskrit, economics and political science. He recalled that during his student days, classes were conducted in sheds in the ANU. Later, ANU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof K Gangadhara Rao, Rector Ratna Shila Mani and ANU alumni felicitated justice N V Ramana.