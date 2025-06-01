People urged to be aware of RTI Act

Visakhapatnam: The Right to Information Act (RTI) gives people the right to question the government and provides a mechanism for ensuring accountability and transparency in governance, said RTI Human Rights South India chairman Baygani Sanni Krishna (Alpha Krishna).

Speaking at the state-level RTI Human Rights Activist Associations general body meeting held here on Saturday, the RTI Human Rights South India chairman informed that the organisation would fight for the problems of the people and they can approach the RTI Human Rights members to seek justice.

He said that RTI plays a key role in the protection of human rights.

Krishna appealed to the people to be aware of the RTI Act as it has several benefits, including promoting transparency and accountability in the governance, empowering citizens, and reducing corruption. The Act allows access to seek information of all the government departments, Krishna added.

RTI Human Rights South India chairman underlined that the Act aids in bringing down corrupt practices.

As part of the programme, identity cards were distributed to several RTI members.