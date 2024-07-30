People urged to install solar panel rooftops

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi appealed to everyone to install solar panel rooftops through Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. She released a wall poster and brochure on the yojana at the Collectorate here on Monday.

On this occasion, she said that as part of the environmental protection programme, the Central government is taking steps to ensure that everyone uses solar electricity, and as part of this, the Centre will provide a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for the installation of 3 kilowatt solar panels.

She said that the subsidy is only applicable to household consumers. With the use of solar electricity, one can save a large amount of electricity bills. Banks also provide loans for setting up solar rooftops.

Salmon Raju, Superintending Engineer of Eluru district of Eastern Power company, said that through the yojana, everyone can save a large amount in electricity bills by setting up solar rooftops, and if the consumer supplies the remaining electricity to the grid, the electricity company will pay for it.

He said that a target of one lakh connections has been set in the district for setting up solar rooftops. Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, In-charge DRO M Mukkanti, RDO NSK Khajavali, DRDA PD K Vijayaraju, SDC Bhaskar and others participated.