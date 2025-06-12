People urged to join as partners in development

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has called upon the people to join as partners for the all-round development of Atmakur constituency.

On Wednesday, he held a meeting with officials, public representatives and journalists over designing an action plan on Swarnandhra 2047 Vision in Atmakur.

The Minister said that it is high time for people to give their valuable advises over the development of Atmakur constituency as the government is keen on extending support under Swarnandhra 2047 Vision concept. He said as part of this programme the government is interested to take opinions from all sections of people over the implementation Swarnandhra 2047 concept, which was designed with 10 principles including P-4 concept, industrial development, education, employment etc issues. It is the rarest opportunity for people to give their advises to the government, he stated.

The Minister said on successful completion of one year term of the government headed by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the government has decided to implement ‘Thalliki Vandanam’, one of the Super Six schemes on Thursday (June 12), while ‘Annadata Sukhi Bhava’ also will be implemented very soon.

Atmakur Municipal Chairman Venkata Ramanamma, Commissioner Ganga Prasad, MPP K Venugopala Reddy, RDO Pavani, and others were present.