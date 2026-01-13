People urged to make agri expo success

Guntur: All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) National Council Meeting Invitation Committee president and former MLC KS Lakhmana Rao said that the AIKS National Council meeting will be held in Guntur from January 30 to February 1. As part of the event, an agriculture exhibition and cultural programmes will be organised from January 29.

Addressing the media in Guntur on Monday, he appealed to the people to actively participate and make the programmes a grand success. He said that about 300 farmers who took part in the farmers’ agitation in Delhi and other states would attend the meeting.

He informed that AIKS President Dr Ashok Dhawale, Secretary Vijoo Krishnan and Treasurer P Krishna Prasad would participate in the programme. The National Council meeting will be held at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur city, where the agriculture exhibition and cultural programmes will also take place.

Lakhmana Rao said that around 100 stalls related to the agriculture sector would be set up as part of the exhibition.