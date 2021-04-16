People watching cheap tricks of Chandrababu Naidu: Adimulapu Suresh

Nellore: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh asked why the former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu kept mum on party's state chief K Atchannaidu's video in which he made some adverse comments against his own party.

Addressing media at the party office on Thursday, he said Naidu had done nothing for Tirupati hence he is criticising other parties to cover up his lapses.

Suresh also said Naidu asked the voters to enjoy liquor and vote for the TDP. He also said the people were watching 'melodramas' of Chandrababu and Lokesh who are criticising the flagship programmes of the ruling party, Amma Vodi, even though they failed to extend financial assistance to mothers. "You are criticising the Nadu Nedu programme and watch the development in your own constituency too.

You made vulgar comments (Amma Vodi-Nanna Buddi) on the programme. But the programme supports the poor mothers to continue their children's education without any break. We are now able to explain what we accomplished for the past two years. But people are laughing at you for the worthless criticism," said the Education Minister. He also mocked the '40-years of industry' as claimed by Naidu saying he failed to develop Tirupati as a world-class city. Suresh said there was a leadership crisis in TDP hence they are targeting the YSRCP to conceal their weaknesses. He said people were mature and they are understanding all cheap tricks of Naidu. Stating that Dalits in the constituency were with the YSRCP, he predicted the result would come in favour of it.

Further, he said the BJP-Jana Sena combine and the Congress were criticising the Chief Minister personally as they don't have any specific party agenda. They are in the fray only for the sake of existence and not for giving competition to YSRCP, he added. He said the BJP, which is appealing votes from the people was not able to clarify their stance on the Special Category Status, post-bifurcation assurances, and privatisation of the VSP.